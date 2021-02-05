Manatee County commissioner says missed certification fee a mistake

Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher said he submitted a $25 payment Friday to cover the $10 state certification fee he was required to pay during his candidacy and a $15 return fee.

Satcher said he was in the process of switching bank accounts when he wrote the original $10 check. By the time the state was ready to process it, his old account had closed, resulting in a bounced payment.

Satcher received notification his payment was not accepted in December. He admitted he then forgot to submit payment for the original fee and return fee. Satcher said he spoke with Manatee County Attorney William Clague, who told him there is no concern about whether his votes as commissioner have been valid.