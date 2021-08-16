Manatee County commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19

Manatee County announced Monday that Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

Ostenbridge had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in June.

“I want to thank my family and friends for the support they’ve shown and I look forward to returning back to work to represent my constituents,” Van Ostenbridge in a county press release.

Van Ostenbridge, who has taken to Blake Medical Center on Saturday night by Manatee Emergency Medical Services, is listed in stable condition. The press release said the Department of Health in Manatee County has already completed contact tracing.