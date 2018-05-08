Manatee County Commission votes against paying for additional school security

Manatee County commissioners voted Tuesday against paying $1.36 million toward having a school resource officer in every Manatee County public school.

The School District of Manatee County proposed the amount, which would have been 30 percent of the cost for the program, which expanded after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14. Manatee County commissioners proposed paying the same cost of $892,000 a year that was in effect before the state mandated every school should have a school resource officer following the mass shooting.

Every commissioner declined the request for the $1.3 million for the 2018-19 school year except Robin DiSabatino.

The commission will send a letter to the school board notifying it of the decision.