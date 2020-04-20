Manatee County commission goes virtual

Manatee County commissioners will hold their first regular meeting in a virtual format April 21 via video conferencing.

The public can watch the meeting live at mymanatee.org/mga and or view it on Manatee Government Access Spectrum Channel 644, Verizon Channel 30 and Comcast Channel 20.

To view the agenda, click here.

The public may comment on in person during the meet in the first floor of chambers of the county administration building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Commissioners will be videoed into the meeting and will not be in the chambers.

The public also may fill out an online comment form in advance of the meeting. Citizens should include their name and submit their remarks by the meeting deadline to ensure the commission receives comments in time for the meeting.

For more information, visit the county's website.