Manatee County cancels stormwater fee meetings

Manatee County Government has canceled public input meetings about a proposed stormwater fee.

In East County, commissioners were scheduled to have public information meetings next week to discuss the proposed fee, which would allow the county to increase its level of service for management of stormwater systems. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh's was scheduled for Nov. 12 at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea said staff has been listening to the public's concerns regarding potential incentives for homeowners associations and community development districts that already pay a stormwater fee and how agricultural lands will be handled.

Coryea said staff will continue working with the county's stormwater consultant to address many of the public's concerns and also to develop recommendations for steps forward.

A detailed plan will be presented to the board in February.

"By first quarter (2020), the board will have a comprehensive stormwater report and a list of appropriate projects to make a strong decision on the most appropriate stormwater rate," Coryea said in a press release.

In September, commissioners were presented to proposed stormwater rates. The average home would pay $58.16 year to double the county's stormwater maintenance efforts, while a higher rate of $88.10 per year would allow the county to address areas or flooding and other needs.