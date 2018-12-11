Manatee County Board delays superintendent decision

The Manatee County School Board tonight unanimously agreed to postpone a decision about the district's top leadership position to late January.

School board members tonight discussed a three-year contract with interim Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, but ultimately decided they needed more time to discuss and modify the contract terms and provide opportunity for public input.

Saunders has served in the interim post since July. Her contract expires June 30, 2019.

Members Scott Hopes and Chairman Dave Miner urged their fellow board members to act swiftly to provide stability to the district, but fellow members James Golden, Charlie Kennedy and Gina Messenger said they needed more time.

The board now is slated to discuss Saunders' new contract at its Jan. 8 meeting and vote on her contract Jan. 22.