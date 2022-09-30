 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Sep. 30, 2022 42 min ago

Manatee County asks residents to limit what they put down the drain

More than 200 lift stations are still without power in Manatee County.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

On Friday morning, Manatee County issued a press release asking residents to "refrain from the drain" to limit wastewater system impacts.

The county reported that 205 of its 738 lift stations, which move sewage to wastewater treatment plants, are without power or not operating as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The release said Florida Power and Light is prioritizing its efforts to return power to the lift stations while crews are deploying generators to return the lift stations to service. The lift stations that are out of service are located throughout the county. Those who are experiencing sewage issues are asked to call 311 to the county can identify the problem areas.

For more information, go to MyManatee.org.

