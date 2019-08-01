Manatee County approves changes to Lakewood Ranch master plan

Manatee County commissioners today approved changes to Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's master plan for the area of Lakewood Ranch generally between state roads 64 and 70 and Lakewood Ranch and White Eagle boulevards.

Although what and how much can be built on the overall property did not change, commissioners allowed SMR to swap the uses of various parcels, including having apartments just east of Pope Road, closer to the Eagle Trace subdivision to the west, and apartments to property north of Eagle Trace, but east of 117th Street East.

They also added in a 30-acre site that will become home to a future apartment community of single-family homes.

Two residents of Arbor Grande spoke against adding the 30-acre single-family home apartment community, citing concerns with traffic on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and possible increases in crime.

