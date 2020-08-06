Manatee County approves Cemex plant

Manatee County commissioners today approved plans by Cemex to develop ready-mix concrete plant on a five-acre site on Lena Road at 8507 81st Court E., Bradenton.

The site is part of an industrial park, and heavy industrial uses are allowed.

Manatee County commissioners said they worried about the effects on nearby residents, but recognized the site was appropriate for such a use.

A Cemex representative offered modifications to the proposal, such as using lights instead of horns to guide trucks as they back in and pull away from the plant, to minimize impacts. Such offers, however, could be subject to state and federal regulations, so commissioners questioned how enforceable they would be long-term.

Cemex's representative said he would put the offer in writing. There also is a stipulation prohibiting trucks from Cemex to travel south on Lena Road past 44th Avenue East, after that connection is made.

"We expect you to be good neighbors," Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac said.