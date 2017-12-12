Manatee County appoints deputy county administrator

Manatee County commissioners today confirmed the appointment of longtime employee Cheri Coryea as deputy county administrator.

Since 2007, Coryea has led Manatee County’s neighborhood services department, which now oversees seven county divisions, including libraries, veterans services and indigent health care, among other programs. She has 26 years in management with Manatee County.

Coryea has served as interim county administrator since the retirement of former Deputy County Administrator Karen Windon this summer.

“Cheri has been with us for a very long time,” County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said in a statement. “She is well respected by department directors, colleagues and the community.”

Coryea, a resident of Parrish, said she is thrilled with the opportunity.

“It’s a great administrative team,” she said. “It’s exciting for me. We’re really looking at recruiting and retaining employees and overall trying to make sure the community knows we’re here to serve them.”

Ava Ehde, library services manager, will fill Coryea’s position as neighborhood services director on an interim basis.