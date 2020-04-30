Manatee County has revised its summer meeting schedule with summer break now planned for June 25 to July 17.

The board will restart land-use meetings beginning May 12 and has added summer meetings. The May 12 meeting will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

Other meetings moved to the Bradenton Area Convention Center are the May 14 Planning Commission meeting, the May 19 regular commission meeting and the June 4 land-use meeting.

Other meetings rescheduled will be held at 9 a.m. June 23 and July 22 and at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the county’s administrative building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.