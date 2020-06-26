Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea today delivered to commissioners her proposed net $710.7 million fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, which includes a 7.1% growth in the property tax base, but an anticipated 40% decline from infrastructure sales tax revenues.

The proposed budget, which must be vetted and approved by Manatee commissioners, includes $3.6 million increased funding for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to 12 positions, including nine deputies, one detective, one fleet mechanic and one records clerk.

The administrator’s budget message can be viewed online at the county’s website.