Manatee County accepting applications for Library Board

Manatee County is accepting applications for two seats on the Library Advisory Board. The Manatee County Public Library Board is responsible for creating and recommending policies for the operation of the Library System to the Board of County Commissioners.



One opening is for a representative for Manatee County At-Large. An applicant must be a resident of Manatee County to be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.

The other opening is for a representative for Unincorporated Manatee County. An applicant must be a resident of Unincorporated Manatee County to be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.

Each member is appointed for a term of four years. The advisory board meets on the third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Downtown Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton.



To apply, visit www.mymanatee.org and click under on Advisory Boards under the residents tab. Each applicant must submit an online application by December 16. Please note that all information provided within applications will be made public. All applicants must complete the online application, even if they have applied previously since the application has been updated.



For more information, contact Manatee County Administrative Services Coordinator Lorrie See at 748-5555 ext. 6303, or email her at [email protected].