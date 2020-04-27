Manatee County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss issues related to the coronavirus emergency, as well as their meeting schedule through July 31.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. April 28.

The meeting will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing and can be viewed live on mymanatee.org/mga and on Manatee Government Access (MGA) Spectrum channel 644, Verizon channel 30 and Comcast channel 20.

Written comments can be submitted at mymanatee.org/comment by 11 a.m. April 28. Be sure to include your name and submit your remarks by the meeting deadline. Commissioners may not receive comments before the meeting if the form is submitted after the deadline.

The public may also speak in person in the first floor chambers of the Manatee County Government Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

