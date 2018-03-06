Manatee Commission delays MSTU vote

Manatee County commissioners today delayed a decision on whether they would use a special taxing district to pay for future 32-acre preserve property.

Residents of the River Club and Braden Woods communities have expressed support and opposition to forming a Municipal Services Taxing District, a means by which they would be assessed to fund the $3 million purchase of land at the western end of Clubhouse Drive and keep it from being developed. And after hearing three hours of public testimony, commissioners delayed their decision on the MSTU to March 20.

“You might as well say half want the park and half don’t,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said. “We have a few more weeks to figure out a solution.”

Chairwoman Priscilla Whisenant Trace said she had hoped for closer to 60% support and remains unsure of what the best solution would be.

“I myself would love to see this done, but I’m not sure it’s fair for a small group of people to pay for something that’s going to be used for everyone,” she said.

The option for the county to purchase the property from development is March 31.