Manatee animal shelter space improved through altruistic effort

With the help of Wings of Rescue and the Humane Society, Manatee County Animal Welfare shipped 27 dogs Wednesday to shelters in New York, Vermont and Maryland to free up space at the county's shelter in Palmetto.

Freeing up space was critical in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian with the amount of animals at the shelter spiking.

The dogs were flown out of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, According to a county press release, Manatee County shelters currently are caring for 127 dogs and 98 cats.

For more information about the shelters, adoption or locating lost dogs or cats, call 742-5933.

Check out the video of the air transfer.