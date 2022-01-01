Man wounded in Main Street shooting

A woman was in police custody early Saturday in connection with a shooting on Main Street that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening wounds, Sarasota Police reported today.

According to police spokeswoman, police received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical wounds, police said.

Police also said at least one woman was taken into custody. Police called the incident isolated, adding “the public is not in any danger.’’

The city’s annual Pineapple Drop New Years Eve street party was scheduled to conclude at 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of the reported shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.