Man, two children injured in Siesta Key pedestrian incident

Two children and an adult were seriously injured on Siesta Key on Thursday night when they were struck in a crosswalk by a sport-utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

A 47-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 8:47 p.m. incident at Stickney Point Road and Midnight Pass Road. The FHP did not identify them other than by their Sarasota hometown. The agency said their injuries were serious.

The incident remains under investigation, and the 74-year old St. Petersburg man behind the wheel of the SUV has not yet been charged. He was not injured.

According to the FHP, the St. Petersburg man was driving north on Midnight Pass Road and the 47-year old man was crossing from west to east in the crosswalk at Stickney Point Road with the children, one of whom was walking and one of whom was being carried.

The SUV “failed to yield to the pedestrians walking in the crosswalk,’’ and struck them with the front of the vehicle, a crash report released by the FHP on Friday morning said.