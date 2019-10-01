Man runs for charity

Sarasota resident Carlton Irvis, 28, is living by the motto “just get there” as he prepares to run the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13.

For him, his first marathon is about more than gaining the ability to say he’s run 26.2 miles. He will also be raising money for Mercy Home for Boys and Girls while he does it. His goal is to raise $1,300 for the organization that helps provide child care and residential homes for abused, homeless and neglected children.



A bartender at Brewster's Tavern, 1454 Main St, Irvis will donate half of his tips from his 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday shift toward his goal. For information or to donate, go to bit.ly/2ZwfONV.