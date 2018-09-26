Man killed in collision

A man has died and his passenger left seriously injured following a two-car accident on State Road 70.

A Florida Highway Patrol report states 55-year-old Marco Aviles, of Bradenton, died in a crash at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday at S.R. 70 just west of 253rd St. E. His passenger, 18-year-old Aliza Aviles, of Bradenton, was transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP reported Marco Aviles was driving his 2011 Honda Accord westbound on S.R. 70 when he lost control of the vehicle and it began to rotate counter-clockwise into oncoming traffic.

The Accord's right front side collided with the eastbound 2002 GMC Yukon driven by 25-year-old Diego Guillen, of Bradenton. He and his passenger, 29-year-old Tomas Marcos, of Bradenton, sustained minor injuries.