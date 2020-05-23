One man died has died following a Saturday morning bike crash on Gulf of Mexico Drive, according to Sarasota Police Department spokesperson Genevieve Judge.

Authorities have not identified the Bradenton man who died, nor a second man injured in the crash. Both were taken to Blake Memorial Hospital after the mishap near Whitney Beach.

Gulf of Mexico Drive was closed for several hours on Saturday morning. The crash involved cyclists but no motor vehicles.

Sarasota Police investigate town traffic incidents involving possible fatalities.

Judge said a group of four men were cycling in the bicycle lane. Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said one of them hit an object in the bike lane.

“What I’m told is it was a padlock or some sort of a lock that was on the ground in the bike lane,” Cumming said. “[One of the bicyclists] hit that and applied his brakes and the other bicyclist hit him and they both went down.”

Police reopened both lanes of Gulf of Mexico Drive around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is responsible for the ongoing investigation.