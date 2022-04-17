Man dies after Sunday crash on State Road 64 near Myakka

A 30-year-old Wauchula man died Sunday after losing control of his car while driving east on State Road 64 near Myakka City.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at 6:20 a.m. just west of the intersection of S.R. 64 and Verna Bethany Road. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, with the vehicle going off the roadway and hitting a traffic sign on the westbound grass shoulder.

The vehicle hit several wooden fences and a dumpster. It came to rest at 25905 State Road 64. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation. The FHP did not release any other details.