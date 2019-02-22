Man arrested after striking two police vehicles

Joey Hoflock

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon after he fled from deputies and struck two police vehicles.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies made contact with Joey Hoflock, who had six outstanding warrants for theft and robbery, in the 2100 block of North Washington Boulevard.

When deputies attempted to take Hoflock into custody, he started his vehicle and rammed it into a patrol car and fled the scene.

He was soon found near the intersection of North Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway and a pursuit began. When the pursuit reached Cattlemen Road, Hoflock struck another deputy’s car.

Hoflock then took off on foot across Cattlemen Road and into the southbound lanes of I-75. After the agency’s K-9 and Aviation units assisted the deputies, Hoflock was taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude and two counts of resisting arrest.

Hoflock remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail as additional charges are pending and the office’s investigation continues.