Santa's arrival highlights holiday events at UTC

When Santa Claus arrives at The Mall at University Town Center Nov. 10, it's not just to do a little Christmas shopping.

“We thought we would start a new family tradition,” said Lauren Clark, the marketing and sponsorship director for the Mall at UTC.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the community can enjoy "Santa’s Grand Arrival and Fireworks Spectacular," a new event that will welcome Santa Claus in style.

“He used to just appear in his sleigh,” Clark said. “We thought we should give him a magical arrival.”

Santa will make a rooftop appearance, turning on all the holiday lights in and around the mall. The event will be capped with a 20-minute fireworks display.

The parking lot in front of Saks Fifth Avenue to Dillards will be closed to vehicles for the event.

Later in the month, the mall will host "Holidays on the Green," which will kick off Nov. 17 and will run through Jan. 15.

The special event will include an ice rink, which will cost $10 per person for up to 90 minutes of skating. It will be set up in front of Parking Lot Nine.

“In partnership with Benderson Development, we felt that people often came here to look at the lights, so we wanted to deliver the whole holiday experience," Clark said.

"Holidays on the Green" will also include a train for patrons to check out the displays and outdoor performances.

Santa's sleigh, located in the center of the Mall at University Town Center, is the centerpiece of Santa's Flight Academy.

“It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind experience,” Clark said. “We will even have s’mores pits.”

The mall is also offering visits to Santa’s Flight Academy, which begin Nov. 11 and will operate until Christmas Eve when Santa has to leave for work.

Besides meeting Santa and having an opportunity for photos, Santa’s Flight Academy allows children to experience snow as well as being fitted for their own elf suit. Parents will be able to download photos and video of their child meeting Santa, playing in the snow and being an elf.

“I am excited for the community to come and experience months of planning,” said Clark, who expects the event to grow in the future.