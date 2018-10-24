Making waves

Cannons Marina has been named again to the Grady-White Admiral’s Circle for its customer service and sales. This marks the 20th consecutive year of Cannons being named to the list, a release from the marina said.

“We’re so honored and excited to again be named to such an exclusive list by the country’s premier boat manufacturers,” David Miller, co-owner of Cannons, said in the statement. “Obviously, this is a credit to our tremendous staff. We wouldn’t be here without their talent and dedication.”

The Admiral’s Circle recognizes dealerships that achieve the highest level of sales for the model year and those who have also scored above a 9.25 on Grady-White’s 10-point scale of service excellence based on consumer surveys. For the 2018 model scale, Cannons Marine received a 9.9.