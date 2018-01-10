Making waves

The Longboat Key Club Moorings is getting some big recognition. Recently, the marina, which is the largest resort marina on the west coast of Florida, was named a winner in Marinas.com’s Boaters’ Choice Awards as one of the top marinas in Florida in 2017.

This isn’t the first time in 2017 the club received national recognition. In October, The Resort at Longboat Key Club was named the No. 5 Florida resort in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards.