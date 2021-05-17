Making a scene again

They told him to break a leg, and now he's in the cast.

After a long intermission during the COVID-19 pandemic, Longboat Key resident Bob Trisolini returned to the stage to play Norman Rockwell.

The longtime Longboater has appeared in local shows over the years but took an unexpected break when the rest of the world did. Trisolini's stage homecoming was a role as painter Rockwell in the play "A Final Impossibility" by Logan Gabriel Schulman. Trisolini's job was to communicate the struggle Rockwell has when he is commissioned by NASA to paint the moon landing. He doubts his abilities and hires a ghost painter.

The reading was one night only at the MARA Gallery, and Trisolini's performance received a standing ovation.