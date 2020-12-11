As the new year begins, new leaders will step into the roles of County Commission chair and vice chair.

District 4 representative Alan Maio will serve as chair and District 2 representative Christian Ziegler will serve as vice chair throughout 2021. District 3 representative Nancy Detert will serve as pro tempore.

Maio was elected to the board in November 2014. He has previously served as chair in 2016 and as vice chair in 2015 and 2020.

Starting Jan. 1, Maio will preside at commission meetings and represent the board at ceremonial functions.

"I am delighted to steer the county into a new year and continue supporting our community through this time," Maio said. "I appreciate my colleagues’ confidence to serve as chair of the board and guide the momentum of our priorities for the new year."

Current chair Michael Moran will continue serving in the roles for the remainder of 2020.