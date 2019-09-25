Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Madison Binkley

Madison Binkley is a junior on the Riverview High volleyball team. She had a team-leading 14 kills on Sept. 24 in the Rams' four-set road win against Cardinal Mooney High.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started playing beach volleyball when I was 9. My dad (Matt Binkley) is friends with Megan Wallin, who is a professional beach player, and he thought it would be fun if I tried it, too. I liked it, then I started playing indoor volleyball, too.

What is the appeal to you?

The environment, especially at Riverview. There are such good people here.

What is your best skill?

I would say my hitting. That has always been a strength of mine. In indoor, it is so much easier to jump and I can get on top of the ball.

Do you prefer indoor or beach volleyball?

Well, I'm attending Florida State for beach. I would say the team environment is better in indoor, but overall I like beach more.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Overcoming struggles as a team. Sometimes, our dynamic can get thrown off, not because of one person or thing. It just happens. We have to keep everyone thinking positive and build ourselves up.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay positive. I can get down on myself, even after one mistake. I have to remember that everyone makes mistakes.

What is your favorite food?

I love chocolate. Milk chocolate, actually.

What is your favorite movie?

"The Waterboy." I love that stupid humor.

Which superpower would you pick?

Mind-reading. I would love to know what people are thinking, sometimes.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Fiji. I love the beach, and Fiji looks so pretty with its clear water.

What is your favorite subject?

English. I do better with thinking about (subjective) answers than I do solving equations in math.

Finish this sentence: "Madison Binkley is … "

… Positive.