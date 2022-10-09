Lyons Lane property sells for $3.9 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jeffrey and Jeanne Dorn, of Buffalo, New York, sold their home at 700 Lyons Lane to William Mark Richter, of Nashville, Tennessee for $3.9 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,763 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.2 million in 2016.

Bird Key

Michael and Paulette Walsh, of Rumson, New Jersey, sold their home at 567 Bird Key Drive to Holly McCarthy, of Westport, Connecticut, for $1.73 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,414 square feet of living area. It sold for $815,000 in 2016.