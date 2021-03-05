Lynda Ann Brill

1936-2021

Lynda Ann Brill, of Longboat Key, passed away on March 3, 2021 at the age of 84 years. She was born May 6, 1936 in Rochester, New York.

Lynda was a happy child who graduated from Brighton High School. She completed a rigorous piano curriculum as she graduated from the Eastman Preparatory School of Music. Upon graduation, she matriculated at Syracuse University as a Piano major. She was an active member of the Delta Gamma Rho sorority.

After returning to Rochester, she taught classroom and choral music in addition to several years of private piano lessons. She then found her two true loves, John and the real estate business. John and Lynda spent 61 blissful years of marriage together. She was a Realtor for over 30 years and shared her passion with many in 4 different cities: Elmira, N.Y., Pittsburgh & Philadelphia P.A., and Rochester, N.Y.

Lynda and John became snowbirds in 2001. They moved south fulltime in 2011 after living on Conesus Lake most of their life. They enjoyed many years of gorgeous sunsets and water views during their time together from New York to Florida.

On Longboat Key, she was a charter member of the Longboat Key Rotary Club and a member of Longboat Island Chapel.

She is survived by her loving husband John, her son Jack, (Antoinette), and two grandchildren, Vickie and Johnny. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl & Doris Hauser.

A memorial service will be held at Longboat Island Chapel Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Longboat Island Chapel music program.

SERVICE:

Thursday, March 11, 10AM

Longboat Island Chapel

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Longboat Island Chapel music program.