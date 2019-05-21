LWR Talks features brain health study

Stephanie Peabody, the founding director of the Academy for Brain Health & Performance, told the audience attending a special edition of LWR Talks on Tuesday that the first two parts of the four-part Lakewood Ranch Study of Brain Health have been funded and the project will ramp up with round-table community discussions in September.

The study is being conducted through a unique collaboration between the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a Harvard Medical School Hospital, and the Academy for Brain Health and Performance (ABHP) in partnership with the community of Lakewood Ranch.

Peabody, a neuropsychologist who was speaking at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, said the study's importance is obvious.

“It is the central station that organizes everything that happens in the body,” she said. “We all have a brain that we can choose to optimize the health of.”

Peabody said in previous interviews the study would cost $1.6 million to get started and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has donated $600,000 toward the cause.