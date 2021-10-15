Lt. Colonel USAF (ret) R S “Bud” Freeman

Lt. Colonel USAF (ret) R S “Bud” Freeman, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away Oct 3 2021. He was the devoted husband of Vera Hope Freeman for 74 years and father of Mark and Michael.

Dad devoted his life to community and military service. As a teenager he patrolled the local beaches searching for invaders from German submarines. He knew very early he would pursue aviation and at 16 earned his pilot’s license. He began his military career as an enlisted Marine and once a Marine he is always a Marine. Using the discipline and motivation of the Corps to advance to the US Air Force, where he was commissioned as an officer. At 21 years of age he became the youngest to ever command a B 29 Superfortress. He earned decorations including the Air Medal for service that included Korea, Bay of Pigs and the Republic of Vietnam. He attained the pinnacle of a flying career as an Air Commando Instructor Pilot. After the Air Force, he flew for Florida Airlines, BLM Firefighting in Alaska and 15 years as Chief pilot at Mote Marine where he again patrolled the local beaches this time letting scientists observe Manatees and Turtles. At age 84, he decided to stop flying and completed a 68 year career accident free. A Master Aviator he loved America, family and flying. A very quiet professional he wished only two things of others: 1. Do your own thinking. 2. Never waste a day of Freedom. Lastly he lived the Air Commando motto: “Any time, Any Place” He never failed to answer the call. A private Military Graveside Ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery will honor him and we trust be as easy as possible for his wife. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207, is in charge of the arrangements.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please consider supporting the families of his lost “brothers in arms” at: [email protected] 850 581 0099.