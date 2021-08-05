Lowell Burton Nelson

1921-2021

Nelson, Lowell Burton, age 100, of Longboat Key, FL passed away April 6, 2021 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Preceded in death by parents Bert and Esther Nelson, wife Mary Lamar, and son-in-law Willis Lillard, Lowell was a graduate of Taylors Falls High School and received his B.B.A from the University of Minnesota where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi and ROTC. In WWII, he served in the Army stateside and in the Pacific, earning the rank of captain. While stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C., he met the love of his life, Mary Lamar Bedenbaugh, to whom he was married for 68 years.

In 1946 he joined Cargill as a management trainee, working in the U.S., Canada, Geneva, Switzerland and finally as President & CEO of C. Tennant & Sons of New York, one of Cargill’s multi-national subsidiaries. He spent 21 years outside the U.S. in leadership and management positions serving as a company director in 13 countries, traveling extensively in Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. In Pakistan, he worked with Nobel Laureate Norman Borlaug to encourage farmers to grow the new high yield wheat which ensured that Pakistan could feed itself. For major port and business development in Ghent, Belgium, he received the Key to the City. In Geneva, Lowell was elected President of the American International Club and served on the Vestry, and as Warden, of the American Church. With James Roosevelt, he co-chaired the fundraising drive for the American Library in Geneva. In retirement he consulted for multi-national corporations and served on the Board of Directors of food, agriculture and industrial companies.

Devoted to his family, he relished planning travel and ski vacations. He was an exceptional and inspirational encourager to everyone. His sincerity, integrity and sense of humor, along with his dedication as a husband, father, grandfather and friend will be deeply missed. We take heart in his constant charge to “Press On.”

He is survived by daughters Mary Jo Nelson, M.D. (Michael Naas) and Christine Carol Nelson, M.D.; grandchildren Elizabeth and Catherine Lillard, Lowell, Mary and William Naas and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 21, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 561 Chestnut Street, Taylors Falls, MN, with funeral at 11 AM, followed by burial in Kahbakong Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the church. Memorials preferred to the church, or the National Wildlife Federation – Women in Conservation Leadership, Attn: Charles Coats, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190. Arrangements by Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, 651-257-4000, www.grandstrandfh.com

SERVICE:

Saturday, August 21, 10AM

First Evangelical Lutheran Church

561 Chestnut Street, Taylors Falls, MN

DONATIONS:

Memorials preferred to the church, or the National Wildlife Federation – Women in Conservation Leadership, Attn: Charles Coats, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190.