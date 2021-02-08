Love on Longboat: Finding the romance in a pandemic

Another Valentine’s Day on Longboat Key is almost here, and luckily, we’re already in one of the most romantic spots on the coast. Between breathtaking sunsets and a romantic restaurants, loving on Longboat is easy. But COVID-19 might make it a bit different this year.

Of course, love and quality time aren’t restricted to just one day, but for longtime couples and more recent relationships alike, Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to tune in and be intentional. If you’ve fallen into a quaran-routine during the pandemic, here are a few ways to make your at-home day of love a little more special.

Forget the vase

Sure, you could sneak in and out of Publix to grab a bouquet or even order online, but that's easy. Instead, put on your walking shoes on and gaze at the real thing.

“The easiest suggestion of course is Joan Durante Park,” said Susan Phillips, president of Longboat Key’s Garden Club. “You could pick up that map and go for how many of these things could (we) find or challenge yourself to see how many of those flowers and other natural flora and fauna that you can find.”

Hibiscus are blooming in Joan Durante Park.

In February, you’ll find flowering yellow Jessamine, gardenia and trumpet trees, which produce yellow and pink flowers. Some trees, like redbuds, are also flowering around this time. For a surer bet on a bountiful bouquet, Phillips suggests visiting Marie Selby Botanical Garden to see orchids.

“That’s better than a dozen roses any day,” Phillips said.

Try takeout

Between the stress of nabbing a reservation and navigating COVID-19 do’s and don’t’s for dining in, 2021 might be the year to stay home for Valentine’s Day. Whether you get takeout or cook dinner yourself, there are ways to re-create the restaurant vibe.

Flowers are a must, of course, said Lazy Lobster owner Michael Garey, and you should select some soft music and light some unscented candles to set the mood. To really woo his wife, Garey said he’d put on his server’s coat and wait on her throughout the evening. If you get takeout, take a few minutes to re-create the set-up on nice plates, and set the table just right.

Michelle and Chris Reed, manager and chef of the Lazy Lobster and husband and wife.

“If we’re on our game, it’s going to look pretty good,” Garey said. “The container is pretty easy to assemble (on a plate) without destroying it.”

Even if you’re just traveling up or down Longboat Key with your dine-out dinner, Garey suggests a quick warm-up on the stove for the meat when you get home. If you’re cooking dinner yourself, try something nice, hearty and from the heart, Garey suggested, like a braised meat, a twice-baked potato and some roasted seasonal vegetables.

Self-care

Treat you and your partner to a spa day from the comfort of your own home with some candles, soft clothes and soothing scents. Just like you would at a real spa, Feel Good Yoga & Massage owner Debby Debile said you should set an “appointment” for your at-home spa time — otherwise life could get in the way and you could push it back further and further.

Set a menu of pampering processes: bath, skin care, hair treatments and massages. Take your time with every aspect, and set the mood with candles and scents. Debile said lavender is calming, cedarwood is grounding and orange is energizing.

Debby Debile in her massage room

To pamper your partner, Debile suggests simple hand and foot massages, which are two of the body parts that get the most requests for some extra care. Take some scented lotion and be gentle, yet firm, with every stroke.

Outdoor concerts

If Valentine’s Day would normally involve a trip to one of Sarasota’s performing arts centers for a romantic concert, try either a Zoom offering or an outdoor concert this year. St. Armands Key Lutheran Church has been hosting outdoor concerts with local musical acts throughout the pandemic in their meditation garden, and it’s always free. Masks are still recommended. The weather should be mild to chilly on Valentine’s Day with a high of 66 degrees. On Feb. 14, SAKLC’s concert will start at 4 p.m. and feature Dave Morgan and Friends.

Virtual friends

So much of Valentine’s Day can get caught up in the hustle and bustle of getting ready for a date, between getting dressed, waiting for reservations and driving back and forth. But if you’re staying at home this year, take some of that extra time to celebrate platonic and familial love.

The pandemic has kept friends and families farther apart, and while Zoom fatigue is real and no substitute for hugs and in-person laughs, try to set up a video call with a few friends. Try Feb. 13, AKA Galentine’s Day, which has gained popularity in the past few years as a holiday for female friends to appreciate each other — but friendly love isn’t just for the girls.