Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 21, 2018 10 hours ago

Love Birds

Clark and Greta are Longboat Key's newest mating pair.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

After discovering one of the swans at the Links on Longboat was incorrectly gender tested, it was decided that Greta and the newly renamed Clark would succeed Sully and Susie as Longboat Key’s mating pair. 

On March 14, on a second attempt to move them, the pair was moved to the Harbourside Golf Course. Since their move, the two have been getting acclimated to their new home and meeting neighbors Phil and Tut. 

It’s expected that Greta and Clark will remain the mating pair, despite the two other male swans. David Novak, the Longboat Key swan keeper, predicts the chances of cygnets this year is 50-50.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

