Love Birds

After discovering one of the swans at the Links on Longboat was incorrectly gender tested, it was decided that Greta and the newly renamed Clark would succeed Sully and Susie as Longboat Key’s mating pair.

On March 14, on a second attempt to move them, the pair was moved to the Harbourside Golf Course. Since their move, the two have been getting acclimated to their new home and meeting neighbors Phil and Tut.

It’s expected that Greta and Clark will remain the mating pair, despite the two other male swans. David Novak, the Longboat Key swan keeper, predicts the chances of cygnets this year is 50-50.