Louis Gene Sanandres

April 2, 1941 – July 11, 2022

The Man, the Myth, the Legend, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Lou was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all – except fish and hoofed ruminant mammals.

Born in Union City, New Jersey, Lou was a true Renaissance man, deeply religious, with a wicked sense of humor, and his family was by far his greatest achievement. He met Barbara (née Carmody) through mutual friends in New “Joisey” when they were in their mid-20s. They quickly married and so began their amazing life together.

Lou and Barbara then moved abroad with his employer, Citibank, and this was the beginning of a successful career and adventurous life that spanned 32 years and transported them all over the globe – including long assignments in Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Japan, and Singapore. While living abroad, Lou possessed a paper Zaire driver’s license and if ever pulled over while on holiday in U.S. he would get a twinkle in his eye as he welcomed the repartee with the poor unsuspecting officer who wouldn’t know what do.

After retiring at 55 years old, Lou and Barbara settled on Longboat Key, Florida. Lou (aka “Sea Dog” by this time) enjoyed golfing with The Mulligans, fishing on “The Barb”, and being the 43rd Commodore of Bird Key Yacht Club. More recently, he loved spending time with his grandkids teaching them to fish and delighting them with all sorts of stories from which they never tired.

More recently, he loved spending time with his grandkids teaching them to fish and delighting them with all sorts of stories from which they never tired.

Lou was a Reiki Master, an opera lover, maker of the “World’s Best Grilled Cheese”, and loved wandering around The Frick Museum. Nothing made him happier than watching a holiday movie that possessed Christmas magic. There was nothing he wouldn’t try to fix with one of the many tools in the garage or multiple trips to the home depot. Lou was an avid outdoorsman whom, he liked to say, fish and deer feared. He had eclectic taste buds and the ability to eat just about anything – which was tested over and over with various international delicacies and spice levels. However, his true talent, as witnessed by many, was his ability to fall asleep anywhere holding a glass of wine and never spill a drop.

To his children, Meredith and Aaron, he was Captain Algebra complete with cape, holder of the African “Lie Detector”, story-teller extraordinaire, and frequently ended emails and texts “Yo Pappa” in case there was ever a question of who the sender was or their paternal line.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara and his two children, Meredith Sanandres of New York City and Aaron Sanandres of Sarasota and daughter-in-law Adriana Sanandres. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Sebastian Sanandres and Lucas Sanandres. His only sibling Andrea Sanandres predeceased him in 1967.

Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Lou’s life in their own way, however raising a glass of red wine in his memory would be appropriate. Services will be held at Saint Simon the Apostle in Green Pond, New Jersey on September 9th and a Celebration of Life at Bird Key Yacht Club in Florida in October.

St. Simon’s is a small church and certain to be packed with legions of Lou’s friends, so in lieu of flowers we ask that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name. For those inclined, a donation in his name to The Lustgarten Foundation is welcomed as 100% of your donation will go to fund pancreatic research.

SERVICE:

Friday, September 9

Saint Simon the Apostle

Green Pond, New Jersey

October (date tbd)

Celebration of Life at Bird Key Yacht Club

DONATIONS:

For those inclined, a donation in his name to The Lustgarten Foundation is welcomed as 100% of your donation will go to fund pancreatic research.