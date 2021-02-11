Lost and found

Harrison Shepard, 12, and Gregory Shepard, 9, spent nearly two hours on Super Bowl Sunday driving a golf cart around Country Club and looking for their lost dog, Higgins, a 6-month-old golden Labrador.

Though they didn't find him, Higgins eventually turned up in a neighbor's backyard. He was playing with another dog a half-mile from the Shepard residence. Gregory Shepard said Higgins is his playmate, and he's happy they can chase each other outside and play hide-and-seek once more.

"I was afraid someone took him," Gregory Shepard said.

Gift from the heart

Addison Mahlum, a student at Kids R Kids Learning Academy of Lakewood Ranch, wanted her Valentine's Day project to be perfect.

She added sticker and foam hearts one by one to the angel, which was made of paper hearts.

Mahlum hoped to fill her mom's heart with love when Mahlum gave her the project.

Mahlum said she wanted to give the project to her mom because "she's beautiful."