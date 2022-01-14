Lord's Warehouse Fashion Show plans for garden party

Get out your best flowery hats and most captivating fascinators: The Lord’s Warehouse Fashion Show is returning March 10. The theme is “Garden Party,” and the organizers are determined to festoon their facility with flowers during their foray into frugal fashion.

If You Go At 11 a.m. March 10, visit Longboat Island Chapel for the fashion show. Tickets are $40 and include a drink and lunch. To buy tickets, visit the Lord’s Warehouse at 6140 Gulf of Mexico Drive after Feb. 1. The warehouse is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“The whole idea is to bring our garden indoors,” Chair Karen Pashkow said.

Pashkow and Lesley Rife are the chairs this year, and they’re excited to bring the fashion show back with a few new twists of their own.

In keeping with the garden party theme, guests are encouraged to wear fancy hats and fascinators, and the best dressed will win a prize. They have all their models in place, including a mystery model who won’t be revealed until the day of the show. There will be a few other surprises from them, too.

“We’re going to do it up a little bigger this year,” Pashkow said. “I’m excited because we’re doing bigger and better things this year and I’m excited to have that camaraderie back.”

Rife said they’ve had people coming into the warehouse asking about the fashion show, which last happened in early March 2020. To create the outfits, volunteers at the warehouse have also started keeping an eye out for the most fashionable items that get donated, so they can pull them aside for the show. Models will get to keep two items, but the rest will be on sale after the show.

The chairs, along with their committee of 10 volunteers, held their first planning meeting of the year on Jan. 12, where they went over everything from the presentation of lunch on the plates to the size of the raffle baskets. One of the biggest changes this year is that the fashion show will be more of a luncheon, with tables and volunteers serving guests.

“It used to be a stage and then the models would come out onto the stage and walk throughout the crowd, so you had to balance your drink and lunch on your lap,” Pashkow said.