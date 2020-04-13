Longboater puts sunsets front and center for digital audience.

No matter where you are in the world, you can still enjoy a Longboat Key sunset live.

Where to see Longboat Key If Instagram isn’t your social media of choice, you can still see photos from Longboat Key’s beaches elsewhere. The group “I Love Longboat Key, FL” on Facebook is made up of folks who just love the island. Often, members of the group post photos of the scenery, wildlife and flora of the island and invite discussion or pose questions to fellow members.

Every night for about the last three weeks, beachside resident Sheila Loccisano goes live on her Instagram account, @followmetolongboatkey, to showcase the Longboat Key sunset. She starts the feed at 7:45 and garners about 250 live viewers, plus more after. Her April 12 sunset had about 650 viewers by the morning of April 13.

“I’m busier with this account than ever before,” Loccisano said. “Nightly I’m amazed at how many places are represented at sunset. People all over the world tune in to check out the sunset on Longboat Key.”

Photo courtesy of Sheila Loccisano

Loccisano’s account typically contains photos of the plentiful shells on Longboat beaches, but now she feels an obligation to bring the beach to as many people as possible when they can’t get there themselves. In addition to the live sunsets, she’s been educating and showing people different marine life and shells she comes across.

“I’ll be walking on the beach and strangers will stop me and say, ‘You have no idea the joy you’re bringing to people,’” Loccisano said. “I’m humbled to be the messenger.”

Loccisano has gotten to know a crew of regulars who log on to her live videos every night and has enjoyed sharing laughs with them. She wants to keep things positive and feels she can’t leave people hanging now that she’s begun the live sunsets.

“It’s a beacon of hope for the days to come and I believe when the green light is given, beaches all over the country will be enjoyed more than ever,” Loccisano said. “I think we will enjoy everything so much more.”

If you have an Instagram account, you can follow Loccisano’s account. If you don’t, you can still watch at instagram.com/followmetolongboatkey.

“I want to see this thing through the totally unsettled times,” Loccisano said.