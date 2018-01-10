Those missing the Longboat Key peafowl that roamed the Village may soon have a way to fill the void they left. In 2016, six of 41 captured Longboat Key peafowl were moved to Birds of Paradise Bird Sanctuary in Manatee County, causing quite a stir among Village residents.

But now, Birds of Paradise is not only looking for volunteers, but it is also searching for people to sponsor the peacocks.

“It’s quite expensive to feed them each month,” Birds of Paradise Executive Director Debbie Huckaby said.

A sponsorship portal is under construction on the Birds of Paradise website.

For those interested in volunteering, call (727) 366-9997.