Longboat urges citizens to sign up for CodeRED notifications

In times like these, it is more crucial than ever for local government to maintain effective communication with its citizens. That’s where emergency mass notification systems come in.

The town of Longboat Key has used its system, CodeRED, to deliver messages about COVID-19, such as executive order announcements and public health advisories, to over 15,000 people in as little as five minutes. The system is not used for everyday reminders, but only for urgent messages that citizens can choose to receive via call, text or email.

“We're very deliberate in making a decision to launch a call,” assistant to the town manager Susan Phillips said. “We want people to know when they see a CodeRED coming, to pay attention. And, it's urgent. And, heed the message.”

If you haven’t yet signed up for CodeRED, you can go to the town’s website, find the menu item called “I Want To…” near the top of the page, then select “Register for… CodeRED” from the dropdown menu. After that, simply follow the steps.

If you can’t figure out how to register online, Phillips said she will help register any Longboater herself. Just give her a call at 316-1999, ext. 1212.