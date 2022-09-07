Longboat Key manager candidate on the town: 'What's not to like?'

This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Another former county administrator is in line to become Longboat Key’s next town manager, but this one hails not from Sarasota but rather Florida’s east coast.

Town commissioners on Monday in their first public meeting in two and half months will consider a contract that would make St. Lucie County Administrator Howard Tipton the barrier-island town’s newest chief executive, replacing Tom Harmer, who plans to retire from the role in December.

Harmer himself came to Longboat Key in 2017 following a stint as Sarasota County administrator. His predecessor, Dave Bullock, had been a deputy county administrator of Sarasota County for 14 years.

And the similarities don’t end there.

Harmer previously served as the city manager of Titusville in Brevard County, adjacent to the Kennedy Space Center east of Orlando.

Tipton was county administrator of Brevard County from 2009 to 2014, though he and Harmer did not work in the county at the same time.

After touring the town with Harmer, Tipton was able to see for himself what Harmer meant when describing the area as a "paradise." The attractiveness of the area coupled with his interest in continuing doing similar work on a smaller scale is how Tipton came to accept Harmer's nomination for the role.

"I love the fact that the team itself seems to be very strong," Tipton said of his choice to pursue the position. "Everything that I have heard from Tom and that I have read indicates that the town runs very efficiently and effectively. The customer service ratings are really off the charts in terms of satisfaction levels."

When Harmer was conducting his search for the candidate to replace him, the commission provided him with criteria for the right candidate. Criteria included a candidate who is a seasoned public administrator, local government manager, someone with experience working in Florida and in a coastal area and someone who would be able to continue developing the relationship between Sarasota and Manatee counties.

"Howard has all of that background, so it became obvious that he would be someone who met that criteria," Harmer said.

According to the proposed contract, Tipton would not be able to begin his role as the Key's Town Manager until Jan. 30, 2023 because of his current contract with St. Lucie County.

Harmer has stated that if requested by the commission, he would consider extending his stay as the Town Manager to ensure Tipton has a smooth transition into the office.

"I want this to be smooth, and so I am very much open to that, if that's what the commission wants to do," Harmer said. "It will probably involve a formal extension of my contract for that period of time, so I imagine that will be something we will talk about on Monday."

Tipton is requesting a starting salary of $211,500, which is approximately $7,500 greater than Harmer's current salary of $203,216. Five of seven commissioners would need to approve the contract, which Tipton has already signed, for it to take effect.

The difference evens out due to Tipton's indication he is not seeking the long-term care insurance benefit that the town provides Harmer. The removal of the benefit from Tipton's contract saves the town about $7,000.

Tipton, 64, has agreed to an initial four-year term, compared to Harmer's five-year term. After his contract is up on Jan. 29, 2027, Tipton would have a two-year extension opportunity. He has requested the inclusion of housing allowance of $24,000 annually and a relocation allowance of less than $10,000.

"This is the commission's decision," Harmer said. "They have all had meetings and discussions with Howard, and I know that Howard is interested and excited about coming, if the commission approves the contract. It is still ultimately the commission's decision."

According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, Tipton has met with all seven town commissioners.

"In my conversations with the commission, they were all very energetic and excited about the projects and things coming in the future," Tipton said. "I thought to myself: what's not to like?"

In a biography posted on the St. Lucie County website, Tipton has served for 40 years with four Florida government agencies. Before coming to Brevard County, he served as deputy administrator of Orange County and was chief administration officer for the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

Additionally, he was president and chief operating officer of a golf course development company.

Tipton earned a Bachelor of Science from James Madison University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Central Florida, and he completed the program for senior executives in state and local government at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Tipton has been married to his wife, Marion, since 1985. They have two grown children.

Harmer in June told commissioners that he did not wish to renew his contract after five years. Commissioners in early July decided the best course of action to find his replacement was to avoid a broad search, instead hoping to connect directly with potential candidates.

Both Harmer and Tipton will attend the Sept. 12 commission meeting.