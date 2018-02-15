Harmer hits the road to explain and listen

Tom Harmer is paying attention.

He’s been doing it since his time as a Marine in basic training or his time learning to be a military interrogator or his job as a 9-1-1 operator. And beyond.

“You learn how to listen,’’ he said. “You don’t have a choice.’’

What you'll see on the ballot In addition to town commission races, and a referendum question on a 1-mill additional property tax levy in both Sarasota and Manatee counties, Longboat residents will vote on two additional issues: Approving General Obligation Bonds/Notes to Finance Improvement of the Town's Fire Stations Shall Town of Longboat Key be authorized to issue general obligation bonds/notes, in one or more series, not exceeding $5,895,000.00, bearing interest not exceeding maximum legal rates, maturing not later than 25 years from issuance, payable from the Town's ad valorem tax revenues and full faith, credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing power, to finance the design, demolition, construction, replacement, reconstruction, renovation, improvement and/or equipping of the north and south fire stations? Yes: For bonds/notes No: Against bonds/notes Referendum Regarding the Adoption of a New 2018 Town Charter Shall the proposed 2018 Town Charter as set forth in Ordinance 2017-23 be adopted replacing the 2008 Town Charter? Yes: For Adoption No: Against Adoption

But Harmer, who started his role as town manager in early December, is doing more than that. He’s making the rounds (he wants to meet 100 people in his first 100 days) delivering information on the town’s two ballot initiatives.

Mailed ballots should be arriving soon and early voting begins for a week on March 10 in advance of the March 20 election day. Town voters will also elect a new commission, but he’s steering clear of that discussion.

Also, he’s steering clear of swaying voters, which a town official by law is prohibited from doing.

“I can’t tell you how to vote, but I do have an obligation to inform,’’ he said.

In fact, on Feb. 15, Harmer pulled double duty in that regard. He delivered his presentation at a Kiwanis Club luncheon attended by about 25 people, and at Town Hall later in the afternoon.

At least three more are on his plate: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Christ Church; March 3 at the town’s Community Open House at the North Fire Station and March 6 for the Rotary Club at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church.

Along the way he’s taking questions, asking residents about their priorities and why they came to Longboat Key in the first place.

One of the ballot questions is a replacement of the 2008 town charter, an overarching document that functions much like a constitution. The other is a bond referendum for about $5.8 million to renovate the town’s fire stations.

The town is required to reconsider its charter every 10 years, and throughout 2017, suggestions were considered for the ballot. Ultimately, 17 changes were put forth, but instead of asking voters to consider them individually, town commissioners decided to ask voters to simply consider a revised overall document. A copy of the marked-up 2008 charter can be found on the town website.

Perhaps the most meaningful change is in the way the new charter deals with revenue bonds – borrowed money repaid from fees, not property taxes. In the new charter, anything under $5 million wouldn’t require voter approval.

Other changes clean up language, update best practices based on new technology (digital recordkeeping, for one) and align town policies with state regulations or practices.

Not only is Harmer talking, but he’s interested in hearing what residents have to say. There’s that listening thing again.

“I hope some of those skills have carried forward 40 years later,’’ he said.