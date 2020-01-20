Longboat temple expects 300-plus for educational event with Ginsburg video

Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the role of the Supreme Court and rule of law in today's United States, as well as her view of the Me Too movement, in a video that will be shown Tuesday night at Temple Beth Israel. The event is open to the public.

The discussion in the hourlong video will feature Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice known for her advocacy of gender equality, and David Rubenstein, a businessman and philanthropist who co-founded The Carlyle Group. In addition to the aforementioned topics, Ginsburg talks about her career and the state of the nation.

The video is part of a pre-recorded series from the 92nd Street Y that TBI uses as an educational program. The 92nd Street Y is a community and cultural center in Manhattan, New York.

TBI is expecting about 300 or more attendees. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m. and the video will begin 30 minutes later.

The event is free for TBI members. Non-members can pay $10 if they register in advance or $15 at the door. Call 941-383-3428 to register. It is sponsored by the Charlotte P. Graver Fund and Community Foundation of Sarasota County and dedicated to the memory of Rabbi Sanford E. Saperstein.