A home in Longboat Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald and Dawn Meagher sold their home at 3303 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tamara MacCormack, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $13.75 million. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,009 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,758,000 in 2016.

Lido

Sean and Jennifer Stumler, of Sarasota, sold their home at to Jeffrey Ansted, of Maumee, Ohio, for $9.65 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,566 square feet of living area. It sold for $7.7 million in 2021.

en Provence

Bruce and Mary Ann Bozzi sold their Unit 1 condominium at 2161 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Fred Lawson and Debbie Rechter-Lawson, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $4.7 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,675,000 in 2001.

John Ringling Estates

Robert Ohanesian and Cheryl Moore, of Saratoga Springs, New York, sold their home at 426 Cleveland Drive to Christopher Quinn and Reyna Rosanna Quinn, of Sarasota, for $4 million. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2011.

Inn on the Beach

Sheila Clark sold the Unit 3907 condominium at 230 Sands Point Road to John and Linda Bullock, of Longboat Key, for $2,703,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 1999.

Catalina of Anna Maria LC sold the Unit 3801 condominium at 230 Sands Point Road to Arch Properties 3 LLC for $2.1 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,394 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2003.

Queens Harbour

Angelo and Alberta Anaclerio sold their home at 3555 Fair Oaks Lane to David Hadley, of Rochester, New Hampshire, for $2.3 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,429 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,095,000 in 2007.

Conrad Beach

Louise Mary Green, of Suffolk, United Kingdom, sold her home at 323 Firehouse Lane to Anthony Laureti and Tamara Parra Laureti, trustees, of Poway, California, for $1.75 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,211 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,017,000 in 2007.

St. Armands Towers North

John Gellner Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 31 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Judith Kaufman, trustee, of New York City, for $1,500,100. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2015.

Longboat Key

Modern CEO Inc. sold the home at 651 Jungle Queen Way to Blue International Group LLC for $1.39 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1989.

Buttonwood Cove

Virginia Isil, of Southold, New York, sold her Unit 304 condominium at 3540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to GCEALBK22 LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2013.

The Beaches of Longboat Key South

Ralph Coppola, of Middlefield, Connecticut, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Manon Hogue, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.25 million. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It sold for $755,000 in 2008.

Lido Shores

Fred Robert Cerf, trustee, and Guitty Cerf, of Kirkland, Washington, sold the Unit 508 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to John Steven Sapienza and Maria Angels Sapienza, of Centerport, New York, for $880,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $26,200 in 1993.

Fairway Bay II

Thoma and Mariola Cobo, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 1702 condominium at 2004 Harbourside Drive to Douglas and Bonnie Polk, of Longboat Key, for $725,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2020.

The Presidential

Janet Shechtman, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 203 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to 203 Lido Key LLC for $630,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $91,000 in 1987.

Longboat Harbour

George and Diane Gadbois sold their Unit 103 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Ron and Nicola Crow, of Longboat Key, for $605,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $273,500 in 2016.

Whitney Beach

Cheryl and Tammy Kobel, of Wesley Chapel, sold their Unit 182 condominium at 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Linda Pizzolla, of Cutchogue, New York, for $599,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2018.

Banyan Bay Club

Janet Sweeney, trustee, of Abington, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 409 condominium at 5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Rozenraukh and Alexandra Adamovich, of Brooklyn, New York, for $560,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area. It sold for $403,500 in 2015.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Thomas Kussler, of Janesville, Wisconsin, sold his Unit B-36 condominium at 763 John Ringling Blvd. to Rick McCauley, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, for $550,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $24,000 in 1971.

Windward Bay

William Maugeri Jr., of Bradenton, sold his Unit 13-VR-22 condominium at 4860 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Glenn Gould and Paulette Linda Damon, of Cape Coral, for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 885 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2015.