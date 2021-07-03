Longboat sets up sandbag station in advance of Elsa

Longboat Key set up its self-service sandbag station on Friday at the Broadway Street beach access site as Hurricane Elsa makes its way through the Caribbean with a forecast track near Florida’s west coast next week.

The station is for residents and businesses of Longboat Key only, and there is a limit of 10 bags per household or business. The town said residents or business operators can bring their own bags if more are needed.

Hurricane Elsa on Saturday morning was moving west northwest at 31 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Throughout the weekend and on Monday, the storm is forecast to diminish in intensity to tropical storm strength as it moves across Cuba, very near Key West and up the west coast.

No watches or warnings are in effect for the United States.

The last encounter the Sarasota area had with tropical weather was in November when Eta followed a similar course. More than 200 Longboat Key homes were flooded by rising gulf and bay waters, in places as high as fire hydrants, largely on the north end of the island. Wind damage was minimal – maximum winds with the storm reached gusts of 55 mph.

In some cases, repair work from Eta continues.