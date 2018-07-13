Longboat seeks FEMA funding for Irma damages

Longboat Key needs more than 60,000 cubic yards of sand to replace what was lost to erosion during Hurricane Irma in September, a survey of the island’s shoreline shows.

A survey conducted by Olsen Associates, a coastal engineering company in Jacksonville, of the town’s beaches showed that the island lost 61,700 cubic yards of sand when the storm swept up the peninsula, first bringing offshore winds to Longboat Key, then winds that drove onshore the weekend of Sept. 9-10.

That sand lost accounts for about 9% of the total amount of sand put on the island in 2016, when the town last nourished its beaches. For comparison, an average dump truck carries about 10-15 cubic yards.

“It’s not a huge amount relative to, say, what we might place in a beach nourishment project,” said Al Browder of Olsen Associates.

The town completed this survey as the first step in a process to receive reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for sand lost on an engineered beach as a result of a natural disaster.

An engineered beach, which Longboat has, is one that has been nourished by state and local agencies for the purpose of shoreline protection.

Longboat Key has been nourishing its beaches since 1993, when the town put 3,336,000 cubic yards of sand along 9.3 miles of the island’s shoreline.

But the reimbursement for sand lost in Hurricane Irma won’t come for years, town officials estimate, as this survey is just the beginning of a process that requires both federal approval and public comment.

“It’s an arduous process, to say the least,” said Public Works Project Manager James Linkogle.

The town is toward the end of this process when it comes to sand lost to erosion from hurricane Hermine in 2016 — FEMA has finished its review of a beach survey and issued an intent to offer reimbursement to the town for 17,600 cubic yards of sand, an action in which it must allow public comment.

The public comment period for Hurricane Hermine sand reimbursement ends July 17.

What FEMA is looking for as part of its process to determine how much money the town will receive for lost sand in Hurricane Irma is where all that sand went.

It's important to understand that the beach is much more than what can be seen from the coastline — it’s a system that stretches thousands of feet into the Gulf.

Sand moves naturally through the beach system, meaning that sand is eroded and deposited along the dry beach as waves crash along the shore and drag sediment out to sea. But when storm events come, that tidal action becomes more ferocious and moves sand in irregular and drastic ways, Browder said.

“When the water level comes up, what happens is you’ve got waves rolling over that elevated water level that are now chewing on the dry, recreational beach area,” Browder said. “With sand moving along shore, it’s entirely possible that some of the sand from this could be in New Pass or Longboat Pass, or it could have accumulated in some places along the island.

Beaches on Greer island, the shoreline near Gulfside Road, between Club Longboat and Neptune Avenue and from the site of the proposed St. Regis Hotel and Residences to the south all witnessed sand loss as a result of Hurricane Irma, the beach survey says.

But not every potion of Longboat Key’s beach lost sand. Other areas on Longboat actually gained sand.

Beaches between the Longbeach seawall to just south of Whiney Beach and South Gulfside Road to Club Longboat gained tens of thousands of cubic yards of sand, the survey shows. Each of these areas saw gains of more than 50,000 cubic yards as compared to pre-Irma conditions.

“The beach does not erode in a uniform fashion,” Browder said. “There was some time that elapsed between the storm and the post storm survey that may have allowed for some areas to recover.”

FEMA will take all this into consideration as it decides how much money to give the town to restore what was lost during Hurricane Irma. But even if the nourishment funding is approved, it won’t come until the town completes its next island-wide beach restoration in 2021-22, Linkogle said.

“If we get an approved project worksheet, which we assume and hopefully will, then we would not get reimbursed until after the next island wide project,” Linkogle said.