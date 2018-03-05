Longboat seeks court approval for neighborhood undergrounding financing

The bonds Longboat Key plans to use to finance its project to bury utility wires in Longboat Key neighborhoods face judicial review on Tuesday.

The bond-validation hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in courtroom 6A of the Sarasota County Judicial Center, is a chance for any member of the public to challenge the Key's legal authority to borrow more than $23 million, a sum to be repaid by townspeople by non ad valorem taxes.

A circuit court judge is scheduled to review the terms of repayment and validity of town approval by referendum for the debt, which any member of the public may challenge.

Arguments for or against the proposal will be decided by their legal standing, not an appeal of policy decisions, said Chris Roe, an attorney with Bryant, Miller, Olive, bond council for the town.

“The court's role isn’t to determine whether or not it's a good policy decision, or whether it should be funded in a different way,” Roe said. “The court’s role is a legal analysis for 'does the town have the legal foundation to do this.' ”

The town “estimated [the cost of the project] conservatively” in its complaint seeking bond validation, Roe said. The project may cost less than expected.

“Once the town has the judicial validation to issue the bonds, it can proceed full speed ahead,” Roe said of the project. “You want to know before you incur the bond indebtedness that you have the legal authority to do it.”

Although it’s impossible to judge the outcome of a court proceeding, Roe said he is confident the bond will be validated.

A bond for a similar price for a project to put all Gulf of Mexico Drive wires underground was validated in 2016 by the court.

Town voters approved two referendums in the past couple years to allow the town to tax its residents to put all island overhead wires underground for the sake of safety, reliability and aesthetic concerns.

The project is scheduled to finish by 2021.

“It gives the bond issuance a sense of finality,” Roe said of the bond validation. “When the town goes to issue the bonds, the lender will have a sense of security that no one can challenge the credibility.”