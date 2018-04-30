Planting Awareness

Together with the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key planted two trees in honor of Arbor Day.
The Rotary Club of Longboat Key planted some roots April 27 at Ted Sperling Nature Park. In honor of Arbor Day, club members joined the Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department to plant two southern red cedars at the park. Around the world, 1.2 million Rotary Club members planted trees this year to raise awareness of the importance of environmental stewardship.